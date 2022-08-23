Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 28,674 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 319,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,674 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $12,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 2.2% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 6.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 21,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of LTC Properties to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NYSE LTC opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.59. The company has a current ratio of 15.51, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $45.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.28%.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

