Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 30,054 Shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,054 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $12,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLVM. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth about $404,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth about $814,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth about $467,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sylvamo from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Sylvamo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLVM opened at $45.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.57 and a 200-day moving average of $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Sylvamo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 136.59% and a net margin of 3.21%.

About Sylvamo

(Get Rating)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.