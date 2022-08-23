Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 30,054 Shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,054 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $12,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLVM. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth about $404,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth about $814,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth about $467,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sylvamo from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.
Sylvamo Price Performance
Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 136.59% and a net margin of 3.21%.
About Sylvamo
Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.
