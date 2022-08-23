Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,658 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 584,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,658 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $12,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 225.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 204.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AKR opened at $16.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $23.33. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average is $19.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 211.76%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.40.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

