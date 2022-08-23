Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,216 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 720,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,216 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $12,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Cinemark by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cinemark by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,028,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,696,000 after acquiring an additional 282,163 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Cinemark by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,523,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,564,000 after acquiring an additional 935,441 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth about $18,155,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,914,000 after purchasing an additional 20,963 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark set a $27.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Cinemark from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.58.

CNK stock opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $23.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.51.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.83). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $744.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.19) EPS. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was up 152.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

