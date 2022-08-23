Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 787 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Park National were worth $12,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Park National by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Park National during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Park National during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Park National in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park National in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRK stock opened at $135.45 on Tuesday. Park National Co. has a 12-month low of $111.22 and a 12-month high of $145.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Park National ( NYSEAMERICAN:PRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.06. Park National had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 14.11%. Equities analysts predict that Park National Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Park National’s payout ratio is presently 44.35%.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

