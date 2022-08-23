Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $12,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Wingstop by 20.2% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 13.7% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Price Performance

WING opened at $118.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.60, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.69. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $67.67 and a one year high of $187.35.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 56.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on WING. Cowen boosted their target price on Wingstop from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Wingstop from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Wingstop from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Wingstop from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Wingstop from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.35.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

