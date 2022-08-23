Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 407,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,883 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $12,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Trustmark during the first quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Trustmark by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Stock Down 2.0 %

Trustmark stock opened at $33.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.87. Trustmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.38.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $168.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.20 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 17.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Trustmark from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Trustmark Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

