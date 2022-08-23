Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,229.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 8.3% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,528,000. Finally, Constitution Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $114.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.76. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.88 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Alphabet to $132.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total value of $44,159.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955 in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.