PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.56.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTC. Oppenheimer began coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on PTC from $160.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on PTC from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 101,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total value of $12,011,392.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,270,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,103,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 101,106 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total value of $12,011,392.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,270,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,103,799.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 613 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $73,823.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,605,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,816,498.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 465,206 shares of company stock valued at $55,597,163. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 14.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 3.2% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 4.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 4.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $116.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. PTC has a one year low of $96.55 and a one year high of $136.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.20.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.19. PTC had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $462.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

