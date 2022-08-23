Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 1,821 Shares of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Douglas Elliman were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOUG. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Douglas Elliman

In related news, insider Richard Lampen purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 4.69 per share, for a total transaction of 46,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,016,423 shares in the company, valued at 4,767,023.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 21,133 shares of company stock worth $105,627. Insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Elliman Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of DOUG stock opened at 5.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 5.43 and its 200-day moving average is 6.17. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 52-week low of 4.57 and a 52-week high of 12.66.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported 0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.21 by -0.08. The firm had revenue of 364.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 379.30 million. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Elliman Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%.

Douglas Elliman Profile

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

