Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys New Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MEI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 31,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,307,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,304,000 after acquiring an additional 53,431 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $31,809,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 8,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $308,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 396,420 shares in the company, valued at $15,281,991. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Methode Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of MEI opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $49.94.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $288.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.10 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 8.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Methode Electronics Profile

(Get Rating)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Featured Stories

