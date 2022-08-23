Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys Shares of 22,133 América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMX. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in América Móvil by 71.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in América Móvil in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMX opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.77. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $22.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). América Móvil had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. Research analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1964 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMX. StockNews.com downgraded América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on América Móvil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, América Móvil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

