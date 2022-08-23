Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,003 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,387,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,521,000 after purchasing an additional 768,632 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,162,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,160,000 after purchasing an additional 555,954 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,852,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,854,000 after purchasing an additional 303,164 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,469,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,302,000 after acquiring an additional 54,444 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,800,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,444,000 after acquiring an additional 247,587 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 100,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,839,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,318,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genworth Financial stock opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.92. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 4.73%.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

