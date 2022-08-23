Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $441,000 Stock Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,597 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 198.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $74.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.97. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a one year low of $61.38 and a one year high of $116.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.30.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $100.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.52 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 52.70% and a net margin of 42.33%. Hamilton Lane’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HLNE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

About Hamilton Lane

(Get Rating)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.