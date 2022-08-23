Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $465,000 Investment in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,306,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,825,000 after purchasing an additional 18,140 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,207,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,388,000 after purchasing an additional 310,870 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,774,000 after purchasing an additional 18,415 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,287,000 after buying an additional 16,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 246,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,031,000 after buying an additional 23,872 shares during the last quarter. 39.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BOKF. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $91.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.81. BOK Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.21 and a fifty-two week high of $120.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.39.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.53. BOK Financial had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $442.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. BOK Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 28.96%.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,927 shares in the company, valued at $6,283,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,283,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $850,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,293,205.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,716,575. 56.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

