Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $467,000 Investment in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,224,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,569,000 after acquiring an additional 262,182 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,444,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,393,000 after acquiring an additional 57,780 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 369.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,523,000 after purchasing an additional 629,140 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 557,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Price Performance

NYSE BGS opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.74.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.20). B&G Foods had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. B&G Foods’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 322.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of B&G Foods to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, B&G Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

