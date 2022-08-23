Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 21,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in C3.ai by 193.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,932,000 after acquiring an additional 15,738 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 271,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after acquiring an additional 155,729 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 257,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 30,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 276.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 188,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 138,131 shares in the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
C3.ai Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of AI opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.90. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $55.58.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AI. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $59.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,120 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $38,562.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 363,926 shares in the company, valued at $6,619,813.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,390 shares of company stock worth $79,912. Insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.
C3.ai Profile
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
