Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 21,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in C3.ai by 193.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,932,000 after acquiring an additional 15,738 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 271,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after acquiring an additional 155,729 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 257,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 30,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 276.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 188,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 138,131 shares in the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C3.ai alerts:

C3.ai Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of AI opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.90. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $55.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.28 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 75.99% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AI. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $59.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,120 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $38,562.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 363,926 shares in the company, valued at $6,619,813.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,390 shares of company stock worth $79,912. Insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Profile

(Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.