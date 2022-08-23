Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 20,003 iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIDO. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,880,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,163,000 after buying an additional 226,375 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,137,000. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,055,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,464,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $696,000.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Price Performance

Shares of EIDO opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $25.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.81.

