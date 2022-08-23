Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 146,487 Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 146,487 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,750,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,527 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,365,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,239,000 after purchasing an additional 125,206 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,945,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,677,000 after purchasing an additional 223,178 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 149.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,625,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,819 shares during the period. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 2,362,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after acquiring an additional 177,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -142.85%.

NYMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.71.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

