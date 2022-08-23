Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $428,000 Position in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Atlas by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Atlas by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. 68.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Atlas from $14.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $14.45 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.09.

Shares of NYSE ATCO opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. Atlas Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.18.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.43 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Atlas Corp. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

