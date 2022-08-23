Rational Advisors LLC Sells 664 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Rational Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Alphabet by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,268,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,528,000. Finally, Constitution Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Alphabet to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $114.24 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.88 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

