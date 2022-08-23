Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.27.

Several analysts have issued reports on RGA shares. StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

RGA opened at $127.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.00. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $132.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 80.60%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $357,908.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,842,189.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,625,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $396,816,000 after buying an additional 19,871 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,917,000 after buying an additional 108,922 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,113,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,337,000 after buying an additional 30,545 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,904,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,511,000 after buying an additional 52,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,553,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,230,000 after buying an additional 43,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

