Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 746,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,697,000 after buying an additional 27,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:RGA opened at $127.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.00. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $132.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.96.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 80.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $357,908.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,842,189.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.27.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.