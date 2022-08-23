Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 368,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,364 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Renasant were worth $12,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Renasant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Renasant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Renasant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Renasant by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Renasant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RNST opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.13. Renasant Co. has a 12 month low of $27.61 and a 12 month high of $40.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Renasant to $32.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Renasant from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

