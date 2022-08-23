RMB Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,541 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $133.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 119.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Cowen upped their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.99.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

