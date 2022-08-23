Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $485,000 Stock Holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,771 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BlueLinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in BlueLinx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in BlueLinx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in BlueLinx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BlueLinx by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BXC opened at $75.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.90 and a 200-day moving average of $77.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.21 million, a P/E ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.86 and a twelve month high of $100.01.

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.64 by ($0.16). BlueLinx had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 79.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $11.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlueLinx Holdings Inc. will post 29.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of BlueLinx to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $138.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.75.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

