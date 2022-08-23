Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New $502,000 Investment in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 90,452 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 1st quarter valued at $1,295,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Immersion by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 34,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 1st quarter valued at $533,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Immersion by 142.5% in the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 151,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 89,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Immersion alerts:

Insider Activity at Immersion

In other news, insider William C. Martin acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 432,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,181.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Eric Singer acquired 55,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $290,980.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 621,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,759.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William C. Martin acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 432,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,181.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 179,117 shares of company stock worth $962,717. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Immersion Trading Up 5.5 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Immersion from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

NASDAQ IMMR opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.28. Immersion Co. has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $9.78. The company has a market cap of $187.00 million, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.62.

Immersion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.