Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 10,769 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 97.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,769 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after acquiring an additional 57,311 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 741,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,540,000 after acquiring an additional 155,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at $544,000.

LESL opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.35. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $25.73.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $673.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.64 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 9.74%. Leslie’s’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.22.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

