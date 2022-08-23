Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 75.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,384 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $704,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $2,872,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,547,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Price Performance

ILPT opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.59 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.55. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $28.66.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.81%.

ILPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

