Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $5.64 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,283 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.8% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 350,143 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $61,139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,057 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,046,553 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,945,526,000 after acquiring an additional 273,331 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 171.4% in the first quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 78,338 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,679,000 after acquiring an additional 49,473 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 19.5% in the first quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,253,441 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,139,573,000 after acquiring an additional 98,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.18.

Shares of AAPL opened at $167.57 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.85 and its 200 day moving average is $157.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

