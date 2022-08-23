Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Has $3.45 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 6.5% of Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after buying an additional 698,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,917,115,000 after purchasing an additional 195,716 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,574,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,253,179,000 after purchasing an additional 564,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $14,053,756,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $1,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Amazon.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.99.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $133.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 119.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

