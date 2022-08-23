Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.11.

IOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Samsara from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Samsara to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Samsara to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Samsara alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

In other Samsara news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 70,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $769,981.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 264,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,854.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Samsara news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 39,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $556,407.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kiren Sekar sold 70,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $769,981.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,854.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Samsara Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Brandywine Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $190,604,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

IOT opened at $15.57 on Tuesday. Samsara has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $31.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.38.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $142.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Samsara will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.