Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €70.00 Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) received a €70.00 ($71.43) target price from Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.71% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($58.16) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.50 ($73.98) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. HSBC set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at €47.07 ($48.03) on Tuesday. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €23.88 ($24.37) and a 52 week high of €134.95 ($137.70). The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €41.70 and a 200-day moving average price of €40.25. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion and a PE ratio of -10.52.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

