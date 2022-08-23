Saturna Capital CORP Has $45 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Saturna Capital CORP increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $44,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 223 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $2,024,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,229.8% during the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 5,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,855,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 705 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $114.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.76. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $101.88 and a one year high of $151.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 18th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,714,682.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955 in the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

