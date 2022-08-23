Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) Insider Richard Akers Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB – Get Rating) insider Richard Akers acquired 10,000 shares of Shaftesbury stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 450 ($5.44) per share, with a total value of £45,000 ($54,374.09).

Shaftesbury Price Performance

LON SHB opened at GBX 441 ($5.33) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 513.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 562.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.58, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 420.00. Shaftesbury PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 439.20 ($5.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 668.50 ($8.08).

Get Shaftesbury alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 725 ($8.76) to GBX 654 ($7.90) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($6.77) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 647.33 ($7.82).

Shaftesbury Company Profile

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.