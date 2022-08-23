Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Director Gregory J. Szabo Acquires 10,000 Shares

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) Director Gregory J. Szabo acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $22,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,000 shares in the company, valued at $398,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Smith Micro Software Price Performance

SMSI opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.06. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $6.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith Micro Software

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. 29.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. It offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

