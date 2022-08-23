Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH) CEO Acquires $22,539.48 in Stock

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Rating) CEO Michael Toporek bought 5,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $22,539.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Toporek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Michael Toporek bought 7,700 shares of Soluna stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $24,563.00.

Soluna Stock Down 5.1 %

SLNH stock opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. Soluna Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Soluna ( NASDAQ:SLNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Soluna had a negative net margin of 63.62% and a negative return on equity of 34.10%. The company had revenue of $8.68 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut Soluna from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLNH. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Soluna by 4,429.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 11,073 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Soluna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Soluna by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Soluna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Soluna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 12.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soluna Company Profile

Soluna Holdings, Inc builds and develops modular data centers for cryptocurrency mining. It also operates in the blockchain business. The company is headquartered in Albany, New York.

Featured Stories

