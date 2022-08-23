Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) COO Acquires $12,066.60 in Stock

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) COO Michael W. Wallace acquired 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $12,066.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,158 shares in the company, valued at $522,348.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Spok Stock Up 1.3 %

Spok stock opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $11.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.40.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 17.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.36%. Spok’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -99.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spok from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Spok by 8,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Spok by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Spok by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Spok in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Spok in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

