Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Stock Holdings Increased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,564,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 66.3% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 9,380 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 232,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,876,000 after buying an additional 14,564 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 135,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,037,000 after buying an additional 15,341 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,345,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,140,000 after buying an additional 840,222 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRCL. TheStreet downgraded Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.67.

SRCL opened at $51.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $72.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.29.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $679.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.27 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

