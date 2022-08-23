Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) CEO Buys $17,000.00 in Stock

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) CEO Christopher J. Boever purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.68 per share, for a total transaction of $17,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,413,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,498.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Stryve Foods Price Performance

SNAX opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. Stryve Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Stryve Foods alerts:

Institutional Trading of Stryve Foods

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAX. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryve Foods by 252.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 42,082 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Stryve Foods by 82.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stryve Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,924,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Stryve Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $717,000. 12.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stryve Foods

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stryve Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryve Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.