Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Position Boosted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,884 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,076 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $5,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at $389,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,749,077 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,901,000 after purchasing an additional 715,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Sunrun by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 32,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 19,511 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $31.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $60.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.61 and a beta of 2.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.47.

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $32,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,728.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,585,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,628,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $32,979.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,728.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 453,973 shares of company stock worth $13,729,089. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.