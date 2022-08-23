Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI) Senior Officer Chris Jordaan Buys 41,500 Shares

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Chris Jordaan purchased 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,580.

CVE SGI opened at C$0.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$57.83 million and a PE ratio of 5.88. Superior Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.45 and a 52 week high of C$1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.82.

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$38.30 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Superior Gold Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Superior Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Haywood Securities cut their price target on shares of Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Superior Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine covering an area of 759 square kilometers (km²) located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia; and holds a 80% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.

