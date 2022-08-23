Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 394,796 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,458 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1,275.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $35.29 on Tuesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.26 and a 1-year high of $36.08. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $170.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 39,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $1,228,275.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 724,978 shares in the company, valued at $22,583,064.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $164,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 87,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 39,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $1,228,275.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 724,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,583,064.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,733 shares of company stock worth $1,981,963. 7.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

