Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) by 188.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,807 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sutro Biopharma were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 251.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRO opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.94. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $23.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.09). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 55.57% and a negative net margin of 252.33%. Analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

