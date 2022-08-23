Swiss National Bank Acquires 22,100 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 381,400 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $6,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulton Financial stock opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average is $16.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $72,539.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,490 shares in the company, valued at $657,199.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FULT shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

