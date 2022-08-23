Swiss National Bank Acquires 23,400 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 242,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $6,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,688,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,486,000 after purchasing an additional 36,312 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 871.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,417,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,130,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 694,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,810,000 after purchasing an additional 11,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 625,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,539,000 after purchasing an additional 135,591 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Marathon Digital Price Performance

NASDAQ:MARA opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 5.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.49). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 114.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.10 million. Research analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MARA shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point upped their target price on Marathon Digital to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Marathon Digital Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.