Swiss National Bank Acquires 28,600 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 378,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $6,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.19. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $34.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 31,932 shares of company stock valued at $379,435 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AEO shares. StockNews.com downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.