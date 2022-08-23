Swiss National Bank Acquires 9,800 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $6,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 3.0% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 2.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 691 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Insider Activity at Moelis & Company

In related news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $329,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $44.01 on Tuesday. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $37.16 and a 52-week high of $77.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.31 and a 200-day moving average of $44.91.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 76.91%. The company had revenue of $242.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Moelis & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

About Moelis & Company

(Get Rating)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.