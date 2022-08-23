Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 486,200 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $6,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 700.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 27,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,153,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,153,665. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,904.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,000 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FBP shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of First BanCorp. to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

First BanCorp. stock opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $16.62.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

See Also

