Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $6,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 198.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 25.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 66.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

HLNE opened at $74.08 on Tuesday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52-week low of $61.38 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.30.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $100.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.52 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 52.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLNE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Hamilton Lane Profile

(Get Rating)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

